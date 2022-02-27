Manipur Polls: JD (U) candidate Rojit Wahengbam shot, now stable in ICU

Ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate from Kshetrigao, Rojit Wahengbam was attacked by unidentified persons, and is reported to be stable now while being admitted in ICU. "We do not know who tried to kill him but they should be caught. He was targeted out of political rivalry," said Wahengbam Surbala Devi, his mother.

Earlier on Saturday, the high-octane poll campaigning in Manipur came to an end, setting the stage for the first phase of Assembly elections in the state where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to retain power while Congress is pinning hope on its six-party coalition to oust the Biren Singh government. Elections for the 60-member Manipur Assembly will take place in two phases on February 28 and March 5. As many as 38 seats will go to the polls in the first phase while voting in 22 constituencies will take place in the second phase. (ANI)

