UP polls a fight between dynasts, diehard nationalists: PM Modi

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 27-02-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 15:24 IST
PM Narendra Modi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Uttar Pradesh elections are a fight between the dynasts and diehard nationalists, which the opposition parties do not understand.

Addressing his second election rally of the day in Deoria, Modi attacked previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, saying they shut sugar mills and didn't clear dues of sugarcane farmers.

Whereas the Yogi Adityanath government modernised sugar mills and facilitated ethanol blending, which fetched about Rs 12,000 crore for the state, the PM said.

The Assembly constituencies in Deoria district will go to the polls in the sixth phase of the elections on March 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

