UP Assembly polls Phase 5: 42.28 pc voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 46.28 per cent at 3 pm on Sunday in the fifth phase of the ongoing Assembly elections. According to the Election Commission of India, Chitrakoot witnessed the highest voter turnout of 51.67 per cent followed by Ayodhya (50.60 per cent) and Shrawasti (49.38 per cent) till 3 pm.

Prayagraj recorded the lowest percentage of voter turnout of 42.86 per cent. Other districts like Amethi recorded a voting percentage of 46.35, Baharaich with 48.66, Barabanki with 45.55, Gonda with 46.70, Kaushambi with 48.70, Pratapgarh with 44.29, Rae Bareli with 46.86 and Sultanpur with 46.47.

Polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 61 constituencies at 7 am on Sunday morning and will go on till 6 pm. A total of 61 Assembly constituencies spread across 12 districts, including Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli, are undergoing polling today.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

