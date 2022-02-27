Left Menu

UP Assembly polls Phase 5: 42.28 pc voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 46.28 per cent at 3 pm on Sunday in the fifth phase of the ongoing Assembly elections.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:09 IST
UP Assembly polls Phase 5: 42.28 pc voter turnout recorded till 3 pm
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 46.28 per cent at 3 pm on Sunday in the fifth phase of the ongoing Assembly elections. According to the Election Commission of India, Chitrakoot witnessed the highest voter turnout of 51.67 per cent followed by Ayodhya (50.60 per cent) and Shrawasti (49.38 per cent) till 3 pm.

Prayagraj recorded the lowest percentage of voter turnout of 42.86 per cent. Other districts like Amethi recorded a voting percentage of 46.35, Baharaich with 48.66, Barabanki with 45.55, Gonda with 46.70, Kaushambi with 48.70, Pratapgarh with 44.29, Rae Bareli with 46.86 and Sultanpur with 46.47.

Polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 61 constituencies at 7 am on Sunday morning and will go on till 6 pm. A total of 61 Assembly constituencies spread across 12 districts, including Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli, are undergoing polling today.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022