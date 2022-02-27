Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:18 IST
Maratha quota: End fast, Dy CM tells Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday asked Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje to end his fast seeking quota in jobs and education for the Maratha community.

Pawar told reporters the MVA government in the state will do all it can to ensure the welfare of the Maratha community.

The Rajya Sabha MP is on a hunger strike since Saturday and has accused the state government of failing to fulfill assurances given to the Maratha community and the Centre of not doing away with the 50 per cent cap on quota.

On Saturday evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of the cabinet sub committee on Maratha quota and directed that the state OBC commission be set up immediately to study the backwardness of the community.

The CM also asked the cabinet sub committee to ensure implementation of various welfare schemes for the community.

