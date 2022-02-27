Left Menu

I-T raids on BMC standing committee chief timed with upcoming civic polls: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that Income Tax raids on the premises of Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav were conducted with an eye on the upcoming Mumbai civic elections. The Income Tax department on Friday conducted searches at the premises of Jadhav, who heads the powerful Standing Committee of the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihhanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on charges of alleged tax evasion.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:26 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo/ANI)) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that Income Tax raids on the premises of Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav were conducted with an eye on the upcoming Mumbai civic elections. Talking to reporters here, Raut said these raids were conducted with an ulterior motive to malign Shiv Sena.

''We are noting all these things. People are also watching. Let them do it and find what they are searching for,'' Raut said.

It seems the Central probe agencies are busy only in Maharashtra and West Bengal, which are ruled by non-BJP parties, he said. The Income Tax department on Friday conducted searches at the premises of Jadhav, who heads the powerful Standing Committee of the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihhanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on charges of alleged tax evasion. The schedule of the BMC polls is yet to be announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

