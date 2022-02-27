Germany, allies must not lose momentum in Russia sanctions - minister

Germany and its Western allies must not run out of steam in sanctioning Russia as President Vladimir Putin has a long-term plan in mind, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday.

"Putin's perfidious game is for long run, so our sanctions should be too. We must ensure that we don't run out of steam in three months," Baerbock told an extraordinary session of the German Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Baerbock said Germany and its Western allies tried to solve the conflict with Russia with diplomacy until the very end but the Kremlin "lied to us and refused all efforts."

