Left Menu

No proposal to lift face mask rule though COVID-19 wave almost ended: Maha health minister

Amid demands from certain quarters to reconsider the face mask rule in view of the declining COVID-19 graph in Maharashtra, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday ruled out any such relaxation though he said that the third wave of the pandemic is almost ended.Topes comments come a day after Maharashtra reported 893 COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities due to the infection.The peak of the third wave had seen 48,000 cases per day in Maharashtra.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:54 IST
No proposal to lift face mask rule though COVID-19 wave almost ended: Maha health minister
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid demands from certain quarters to reconsider the face mask rule in view of the declining COVID-19 graph in Maharashtra, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday ruled out any such relaxation though he said that the third wave of the pandemic is almost ended.

Tope's comments come a day after Maharashtra reported 893 COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities due to the infection.

''The peak of the third wave had seen 48,000 cases per day in Maharashtra. Now the number of fresh cases is not even ten per cent (as compared with the peak). The number of active cases is around 9,000 now,'' Tope told reporters in Jalna.

When asked about further relaxation of COVID-19 norms, including doing away with the face mask rule, Tope said, ''Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is constantly saying that we cannot assume that that COVID pandemic is over. So the decision on mask liberty will be taken after careful consideration''.

The Maharashtra government had on Tuesday stressed the need to continue to observe COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and frequently sanitising hands though it withdrew the orders issued on separate dates in July and August 2021 and the SOP dated August 10.

Tope said that the third wave is almost ended and the government is gradually easing the restrictions.

"The third wave of the pandemic is almost ended. But we should continue to be vigilant and not lower our guard,'' he said. Responding to a query, Tope ruled out Maharashtra being made mask free soon. ''No such proposal is under our consideration,'' he added. He also expressed concern over the expiry of 1.50 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Mumbai and called for a national policy to prevent wastage of the doses. Tope said the Maharashtra government is following the guidelines of the COVID Task Force and the Union government on the administration of a booster dose. ''There is no demand for administering the booster dose to all,'' the health minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022