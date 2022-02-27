Left Menu

Germany's hike in defence spending will be financed by debt - minister

Germany's planned hike in defence spending will be funded by debt in the coming years but it is an investment in freedom, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Sunday. "The investments in the Bundeswehr... they are investments in our freedom," Lindner told an extraordinary session of the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 17:13 IST
Germany's hike in defence spending will be financed by debt - minister
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's planned hike in defense spending will be funded by debt in the coming years but it is an investment in freedom, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Sunday.

"The investments in the Bundeswehr... should not prompt warnings against new debt. In truth, of course, these are loans that we will take out in the next few years, but in this world... they are investments in our freedom," Lindner told an extraordinary session of the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022