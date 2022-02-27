Left Menu

Israel PM offers to mediate to stop Ukraine hostilities, Kremlin says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 17:44 IST
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered his country's services as a mediator to bring peace to Ukraine in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

It said the conversation had been an Israeli initiative and that Putin told Bennett that Russia had its delegation in the Belarusian city of Gomel ready to negotiate with Kyiv, but the Ukrainian side had "not seized the opportunity, in a show of incoherence".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

