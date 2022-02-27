Left Menu

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 17:47 IST
PPP begins its ‘Awami Long March’ from Karachi to Islamabad to force Pak PM Khan to quit
The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), one of the main opposition parties in the country, on Sunday began its ‘Awami Long March’ from Karachi to Islamabad to force Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down.

The long march led by the party's chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto, will pass through 34 major cities before reaching Islamabad on March 8 where the PPP activists would camp outside the parliament.

''The time has come to bring the no-confidence motion against an incompetent and selected government,” Bilawal said while addressing the gathering here. ''The people of Karachi have become fed up with this puppet government which has completed three years and now want a change,” he said while raising slogans of “go selected go” to thunderous applause from the people.

Riding on motorbikes, cars and other modes of transportation, the PPP activists began their long march from the mausoleum of Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Bilawal is riding on the same truck which his mother rode when she returned to Pakistan from exile in 2007.

Incidentally, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Saturday launched a ''Huqooq-e-Sindh” (right of Sindh) march from Ghotki in Sindh to Karachi against the PPP government which rules the southern Sindh province.

Led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the march is against the PPP and wants a change in the province which has been ruled by the PPP for decades now.

''The masses present here to join this march against PPP shows that they want a change and support Prime Minister Khan,” Qureshi said.

He said the PPP government had launched no public welfare programme, no development plan, no new industries and no agriculture sector development despite its long rule over Sindh.

He said PPP chief ministers, ministers, lawmakers and other leaders only enjoyed powers and amassed money.

