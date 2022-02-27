AIMIM's Jaleel says don't link Muslims to terror, slams NCP over Malik's arrest
The charges against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik must be probed but Muslims must not be linked to terror, Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel said on Sunday. We stand by Nawab Malik because we say dont connect Muslims of this country with terror.
- Country:
- India
The charges against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik must be probed but Muslims must not be linked to terror, Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel said on Sunday. He said his party stood in support of Mailk, who has been jailed, while others in the MVA government, who also have cases against their names, are yet to be arrested.
The MP alleged NCP activists had gathered in large numbers outside the Enforcement Directorate when their chief Sharad Pawar had appeared for questioning, but that kind of zeal and anger was missing after Malik's arrest.
''If need be, we will take to the streets in large numbers to support Malik. We stand by Nawab Malik because we say don't connect Muslims of this country with terror. The support being offered by MVA constituents to Malik is just a show off,'' Jaleel claimed.
Speaking on local issues, Jaleel said his party will oppose the visit of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday to attend a function linked to laying of gas pipelines here, adding that the city needed water lines more.
He also said the land allotted by the Aurangabad administration to build low-cost houses for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was unsuitable as it has a hillock, encroachments and high tension overhead power lines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat: AIMIM workers detained to thwart pro-hijab rally, protests
Congress has started appeasement politics, helping Rohingya Muslims settle on mountains of Uttarakhand: Amit Shah
Uyghur Muslims protest in Turkey against Pakistan PM Imran Khan's clean chit to China
Hijacked by vested interests: India rejects OIC remarks on Indian Muslims
Chandiwal Commission asks Maha minister Nawab Malik to appear before it on Feb 17