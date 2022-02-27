Left Menu

Bengal Guv asks state election commissioner to brief him over incidents of violence during civic polls

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 18:14 IST
Bengal Guv asks state election commissioner to brief him over incidents of violence during civic polls
  • Country:
  • India

Amid reports of sporadic incidents of violence at different places during Sunday's elections to 107 municipalities across West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked State Election Commissioner Saurab Das to brief him on the situation by 10 am on Monday.

Das should be “fully updated” on developments in the election process held on Sunday, which ''prima facie indicates failure of democracy,'' a Raj Bhavan release said.

''State Election Commissioner Shri Saurab Das has been called upon to brief Guv anytime before 10 am tomorrow in view of alarmingly disturbing inputs, depicting scenario of violence and lawlessness, with administration in partisan mode and systemic failure #SEC,'' Dhankhar said in a tweet, attaching the release.

A senior SEC official had earlier in the day said that “sporadic incidents of violence were reported. We noted disturbances in a few areas and took action”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022