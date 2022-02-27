Left Menu

Collection of poems in Dogri against drug abuse released in Jammu

Rana called for societal response alongside the efforts of governmental agencies and non-governmental organisations in motivating the youth to do away with substance abuse and in bringing them to the mainstream of society.

Giving a literary touch to its campaign against drug abuse, Team Jammu on Sunday released ‘Nashe Sha Desh Bachana’, a collection of poems in Dogri, highlighting the issue and asking the youths to stay away from the menace. Former minister Sham Lal Sharma and former MLA Devinder Singh Rana among others attended the function during which hundreds of volunteers took a pledge to fight drug abuse in their respective areas.

Team Jammu is a group of intellectuals, journalists, advocates, doctors, businessmen, and unemployed youths, technocrats and social workers who are focusing on socio-political developments in Jammu province.

“Pakistan is hell-bent on spoiling the youth of Jammu and Kashmir by pumping drugs into this side and fuelling terrorism. We need to stay alert to thwart their evil designs,” Sharma said. Rana called for societal response alongside the efforts of governmental agencies and non-governmental organisations in motivating the youth to do away with substance abuse and in bringing them to the mainstream of society.

Team Jammu chief Zorawar Singh Jamwal reiterated his group’s commitment to eradicate the drug menace from society.

