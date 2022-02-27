President calls for wildlife conservation efforts as he concludes Assam trip

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday urged the people and the Government of Assam to work towards wildlife conservation as he concluded his three-day visit to this Northeastern state. Kovind made the appeal after being briefed by the state government on its conservation efforts in the wildlife sector. The President who spent the night at the Assam Police Guest House here took an elephant and a jeep safari on Sunday inside the Kaziranga National Park, famed for its one-horned rhinos. He also inaugurated a photo and archival exhibition on conservation and was given a presentation on the proposed Kaziranga Elevated Corridor.

''President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated an exhibition on Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Assam,'' the official Twitter handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

''The President was briefed about wildlife-friendly-initiatives. He exhorted the Government and people of Assam to take forward their conservation efforts,'' it added.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said the exhibition focused on the ‘big five’ -- rhinoceros, elephant, tiger, swamp deer and wild buffalo.

The exhibition also highlighted different sections like the rich biodiversity of the Park, annual floods, forest protection force and other protection measures and the natural beauty of KNP. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the President was also given a presentation on the proposed Kaziranga Elevated Corridor.

A 35-km elevated corridor on the National Highway 37 passing through Kaziranga National Park has been proposed by the state government to the Centre, to which the latter has given favourable response, Sarma had said in the Assembly in August last year.

Sarma also wrote, ''I express my gratitude to the President for his valuable advice, which will definitely encourage and inspire the Park authority, forest guards and local communities/NGOs to work with more dedication and set new examples of conservation for others to emulate.'' The chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues, along with top officials of the state, later bid farewell to the President and his family members at Jorhat airport, about 80 km from Kaziranga.

Kovind flew in a chopper to Jorhat from where a special flight carried him back to New Delhi.

“The warmth, affection, guidance & advice from the Hon’ble President in past three days will always remain an inspiration for us,” Sarma tweeted. Kovind, his wife and their daughter Shweta also posed for a photograph with Sarma, state Forest and Environment Minister Parimal Suklabaidya and state government personnel at the Assam Police Guest House at Kohora in Kaziranga where they had spent the previous night before their departure.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Kovind enjoyed an elephant and a jeep safari in Kaziranga.

Kovind, accompanied by his wife and daughter, had arrived in Assam on Friday and had participated in a programme launching the 400th birth anniversary celebration of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan at Guwahati on the first day.

After spending the night at Guwahati, he had attended the convocation of Tezpur University on Saturday and flew to Kaziranga later the same day.

