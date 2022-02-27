Left Menu

PM Modi to preside high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday, official sources said. He is expected to preside over the meeting immediately upon his return from Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed rallies as part of the BJPs campaign for the state assembly polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 19:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday, official sources said. He is expected to preside over the meeting immediately upon his return from Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed rallies as part of the BJP's campaign for the state assembly polls. A large number of Indians, mostly students, have been stuck in Ukraine following Russia's attack on the country. India has begun evacuating them, and over 900 people have been brought back since Saturday.

Modi has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, with India calling for dialogue to defuse the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

