PM Modi to preside high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday, official sources said. He is expected to preside over the meeting immediately upon his return from Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed rallies as part of the BJPs campaign for the state assembly polls.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday, official sources said. He is expected to preside over the meeting immediately upon his return from Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed rallies as part of the BJP's campaign for the state assembly polls. A large number of Indians, mostly students, have been stuck in Ukraine following Russia's attack on the country. India has begun evacuating them, and over 900 people have been brought back since Saturday.
Modi has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, with India calling for dialogue to defuse the crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Indians
- Volodymyr Zelensky
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Uttar
- Russia
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- India
ALSO READ
Australians in Ukraine should seek way out as situation dangerous - PM
New Zealand urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately
WRAPUP 13-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US State Secy Blinken and EAM Jaishankar review ties; discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears