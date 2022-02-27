Rahul attacks Modi for 'distraction'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of distracting the country when it needs action. Our country needs action. PM only provides distraction, Gandhi said on Twitter.Gandhi has been criticizing Modi for distracting people from issues of unemployment, the economy, and price rise.
