West Bengal Governor 'calls upon' State EC Saurab Das on civic poll violence

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has 'called upon' State Election Commissioner Saurab Das on Monday to brief him on the civic poll 'violence and lawlessness'. "State Election Commissioner Saurab Das has been called upon to brief Governor anytime before 10 am tomorrow in view of alarmingly disturbing inputs, depicting scenario of violence and lawlessness, with administration in partisan mode and systemic failure. State Election Commission, in the election process to municipalities-Constitutional Bodies under Part IX A of Constitution", stated the Raj Bhawan Press release.

State Election Commissioner Saurab Das has been called upon to be fully updated on developments in the election process on February 27 that prima facie indicate failure of democracy, the Raj Bhawan further stated. Voting for 108 municipalities across West Bengal has begun from 7 am on Sunday. The polling will be held till 5 pm, informed the West Bengal State Election Commission. About 95 lakh (95,59,790) voters are slated to exercise their franchise to elect ward representatives and mayors that are spread across 2,276 wards over 108 municipalities.

The districts where polling is underway are Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Purba Burdwan and Birbhum. A clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers broke out during civic polls in the state on Sunday. The BJP West Bengal vice-president Arjun Singh alleged that two Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were vandalised in ward 9 and there is a similar situation across the state. (ANI)

