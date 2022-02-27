Turkey to implement international pact on access to shipping straits due to Ukraine war
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday it was implementing an international pact on naval passage to the Black Sea. Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits that connect the Mediterranean and Black seas and can limit the passage of warships during wartime or if threatened.
Cavusoglu made the comment in a live interview with broadcaster CNN Turk. Turkey earlier called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "war" on Sunday in a rhetorical shift that opened the way for the move.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
