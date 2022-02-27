Left Menu

Turkey to implement international pact on access to shipping straits due to Ukraine war

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:04 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday it was implementing an international pact on naval passage to the Black Sea. Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits that connect the Mediterranean and Black seas and can limit the passage of warships during wartime or if threatened.

Cavusoglu made the comment in a live interview with broadcaster CNN Turk. Turkey earlier called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "war" on Sunday in a rhetorical shift that opened the way for the move.

