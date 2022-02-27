BJP-led Union govt never speaks on work done by it in seven years: Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday said the BJP-led Union government keeps asking for the account of the work done in 70 years after the Independence but never speaks on the promises it had made to people in the past seven years.

Addressing Congress workers at a two-day training camp in Jailsalmer, Dotasra said due to wrong economic policies of the Centre, inflation is increasing wildly in the country and the unemployment is at its peak. ''The BJP government at the Centre keeps asking for the account of 70 years but doesn't speak on the promises made to people of the country in past seven years,'' he said. Dotasra also claimed that his party’s government in the state fulfilled 80 per cent of the promises it had made in its manifesto in the Assembly polls.

He said it is the duty of Congress workers and leaders to ensure that the benefit of welfare schemes brought by the state government reaches people. He said Congress workers will have to visit villages to apprise the public of failures of the Centre. Dotasra also claimed that his party will return to power in the state in the 2023 Assembly polls. The fascist central government of the BJP has to be thrown out of power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

