New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

ELN19 POLLS-UP-5THLD VOTING Polling ends for 5th phase in UP, 54 pc turnout till 5 pm Lucknow: Around 54 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm on Sunday in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls for 61 seats spread across 12 districts.

ELN20 POLLS-UP-PM LD VARANASI Will serve Varanasi till dying day: Modi; says felt happy when people 'prayed' for his death Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it will be a privilege to serve people of Varanasi till his dying day, alluding to a remark by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav that people come to the city in their final days.

ELN17 POLLS-UP-LD PM Govt trying to bring back Indians stuck in Ukraine: PM Modi Basti/Deoria (UP): Asserting that in difficult times India has given priority to the lives of its citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government is working tirelessly to bring back all Indians stuck in Ukraine.

ELX3 POLLS-UP-ATTACK SP candidate's convoy attacked Pratapgarh (UP): Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav's convoy was attacked by some people in Kunda area of the district on Sunday, police said.

ELN21 POLLS-UP-PRIYANKA People have made all three Cong rivals indolent in UP: Priyanka Gandhi Balrampur (UP): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the people of Uttar Pradesh of making all three rivals of her party “useless” by their overindulgence of their whims.

ELN13 POLLS-UP-GREEN VOTING 'Green Voting' -- combining votes and plants to save democracy and nature in UP Pratapgarh (UP): As the fifth round of assembly polls was held in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, it was a day of double excitement for 18-year-old Gem Mishra, who lives with his family in a quaint neighbourhood of Pratapgarh district.

ELX5 POLLS-UP-LD TWINS UP polls: Another election day at 'village of twins' Prayagraj: Amit and Vipin might have raised some eyebrows when they cast their vote at a booth in Mohammadpur Umri village here on Sunday. They have an uncanny resemblance to each other.

DES14 HR-VIRUS-CASES 2 deaths, 360 fresh Covid cases in Haryana Chandigarh: Two more Covid deaths were reported in Haryana on Sunday as 360 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 9,81,444, according to a Health Department bulletin. DES13 UKD-TREKKER SDRF rescues trekker from forest in Tehri Dehradun: A trekker from Meerut stranded in a forest beyond Shivpuri in Tehri district was rescued safely on Sunday by the State Disaster Response Force personnel.

