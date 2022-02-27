Violence, malpractices mar Bengal civic polls, BJP calls for Bengal Bandh

Cases of violence and malpractices marred elections to 107 municipalities across West Bengal on Sunday even as a voter turnout of around 76.51 per cent was recorded till 5 PM, election officials said.

Elections were scheduled in 108 municipalities. However, with TMC winning one civic body uncontested in Dinhata in Coochbehar district, elections were held in 107 towns Sunday, a State Election Commission official said.

The opposition BJP, which dubbed the poll process as a ''mockery of democracy'' has called a 12-hour shutdown on Monday to protest the violence. The TMC has dubbed the allegations as baseless and said opposition parties are trying to find excuses sensing defeat.

Till 5 PM, 76.51 per cent of 95.6 lakh voters exercised their franchise in more than 2,000 wards amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

''There have been reports of sporadic incidents of violence. There have been some complaints. We noted disturbances in a few areas and took action,'' the senior SEC official.

West Bengal DGP Manoj Malaviya said the polls have been peaceful as there have been “no reports of deaths or shot being fired”.

“There have been some stray incidents. But there have been no reports of shots being fired or deaths. The police have taken action, in all the cases of violence,” he said.

However, widespread violence, rigging incidents and clashes with the police were reported from various parts of Bengal from North to South in one of the most extensive electoral exercises in the state since the assembly polls last year.

''What happened today was not polling but a mockery of democracy. The elections have been reduced to a farce by the ruling party miscreants in every South to North Bengal municipality. On Monday, we have called a 12-hour shutdown to protest against it,'' state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has summoned State Election Commissioner Saurav Das to brief him on the situation on Monday morning.

Congress activists clashed with the police at Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district in north Bengal over allegations of rigging by TMC supporters in the area. They blocked roads and pelted stones at police officers, following which police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the mob.

Violence and clashes were reported in the Dhulian Municipality area in Murshidabad district after police tried to stop alleged malpractices by the TMC activists. The party's cadres pelted stones and bricks at the police, following which police resorted to baton-charge and tear gas shell firing to disperse the mob.

In Bhatpara municipality in North 24 Parganas, the pocket borough of BJP MP Arjun Singh, the situation was tense as sporadic clashes erupted between TMC and BJP supporters.

A BJP candidate smashed an EVM, alleging rigging by TMC members, in one of the wards. The TMC denied the allegations of foul play. In North 24 Parganas district, trouble broke out in Kamarhati area after bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled bombs in the area to terrorise voters. Angry locals retaliated by beating up some of the miscreants and vandalising a few vehicles.

In several parts of the state, infighting within the TMC was reported as cadres of official TMC candidates clashed with supporters of independents, who are contesting the polls after being denied tickets.

In several parts of the state, EVMs were destroyed by unidentified goons.

In Murshidabad district, the Congress party leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury, was seen rushing from one area to another as reports of Congress and the Left candidates being beaten up surfaced in the media.

In Baharampur Municipality, TMC activists agitated before the car of Chowdhury, alleging he was moving around from booth to booth threatening polling agents of the Trinamool Congress and influencing voters. Chowdhury dubbed the allegations as baseless.

In Rajpur-Sonarpur Municipality, a polling station was ransacked by unidentified goons, and electronic voting machines damaged.

Motorcycle-borne political workers roamed the streets in various municipal areas of North 24 Parganas and allegedly prevented voters from going to the polling booths.

Even media personnel covering the civic polls were not spared, as several reporters, photographers, and camerapersons were beaten up. A few journalists have been hospitalised.

In the Arambag area of Hooghly district, Left Front candidates were allegedly beaten up by goons affiliated to the TMC, a charge denied by the ruling party.

Following violence across the state, the BJP organised a march to Kolkata police headquarters Lalbazar, while the Congress burnt an effigy of chief minister Mamata Banerjee outside the office of the SEC.

Reacting to the allegations of widespread violence, TMC Secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said ''If the opposition parties don't have polling agents, we can't be blamed. The opposition is to be blamed for today's poll violence. The BJP has called shutdown tomorrow to ensure that there are disturbances,'' he said.

The CPI (M) termed the civic polls as a farce and said it will organise agitations across the state on Monday The votes will be counted on March 2.

