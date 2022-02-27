Inflation will decline, become normal in next eight months, assures Rajnath Singh

BJP leader and Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that inflation was in "double-digit during Congress-led UPA's regime while assured the people of Uttar Pradesh that it will decline and become normal in next eight months. Addressing a public rally in Azamgarh, Singh said, "During Congress's tenure inflation was in double digits."

"Despite Covid crisis and associated lockdowns in the last two years, inflation is still at six per cent and I assure you (public) that it'll decline and become normal in the next eight months," he added. Speaking with the media here, Singh criticised the politics based on caste, creed, and religion, and said, "It's unfortunate that even after 75 years of independence, politics based on caste, creed, and religion is being done. Instead, politics should be based on humanity and justice."

Earlier in the day, the Defence Minister had also addressed a public gathering at Bairiya. Polling for the fifth phase of the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh concluded at 6 pm today.

Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

