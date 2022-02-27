Congress files FIR against Tripura BJP leaders, minister; says 'their insecurity driving it towards violence'

The Congress on Sunday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura claiming that the government was trying to build a narrative against the grand old party by playing the victim card a day after clashes broke out in the capital city Agartala. The Congress leaders also said that the charges of "hurling petrol bombs on the peaceful BJP rally" were false and fabricated.

However, the video footage of the incident showed some miscreants pelting flammable substances from the Congress Bhavan roof. Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in the evening, AICC secretary and Tripura in-charge Szarita Laitphlang said, "Within two minutes of reaching the dais, miscreants launched an unprovoked attack on our joining programme. Before we can understand anything, brickbats and stones were showered on the Congress supporters and the police played the role of silent bystanders. A lady was lying on the road, some of us were trying to shift here from the road and the cops were watching it silently. The police's involvement is a bare truth before all."

Laitphlang also alleged that the ruling BJP government had "murdered democracy" in Tripura. "The ruling party and government make every possible attempt to suppress the voice of Opposition. If this situation persists, I am very sure that very soon the whole system in the State will collapse," she said.

In a veiled attack at Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, she said, "Gundaraj is being promoted here. When they sensed the Congress was gaining power in the state, the managing director of the Gundaraj became insecure. Come what may in our path, we shall fight till the end to offer the people of Tripura a stable government". Terming the violence as a law and order failure, Sarita said, "People elected you so that they can feel safe, but things seem to be moving in the opposite direction. In the past one week, Asish Saha and Sudip Roy Barman were attacked at Golaghati, PCC president Birajit Sinha was attacked at Ambassa, and yesterday, we witnessed the repeat telecast of the same thing".

Congress coordination committee member, Asish Kumar Saha said that a jumbo team of AICC shall soon land here in Tripura to make an assessment about the incidents and accordingly the party would plan its future activities and programmes. The Congress leader also informed that a total of two FIRs have been lodged against Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and several other key leaders like state BJP Vice President Rajib Bhattacharjee, General Secretary Papia Datta and Yuva Morcha Vice President Vikki Prasad. (ANI)

