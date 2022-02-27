Left Menu

U'khand Police identifies Army jawans accused of postal ballot tampering

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 27-02-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 21:25 IST
The Uttarakhand Police on Sunday identified five jawans of the Kumaon regiment, allegedly involved in the tampering of postal ballots at an Army unit in the district.

According to a senior police officer, they have been asked to appear before police in a week's time. The alleged tampering of postal ballots in the Didihat constituency of Pithoragarh district had come to light when senior Congress leader and former CM Harish Rawat shared a video clip on his Twitter handle and Facebook account.

State Congress president Ganesh Godiyal lodged a formal complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya, urging her to launch a probe into the video.

Five jawans of the Kumaon regiment have been identified in connection with the viral video in which a man in a military uniform was seen ticking and signing several postal ballots one after another, Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Lokeshwar Singh said.

Four of them are seen in the video clip and the fifth is the one to whom the video was sent first, he said.

All of them have been asked to appear before police in a week's time, Singh said.

If they have destroyed the ballots, action will be taken against them but if not the ballots will be seized, the SP said.

Meanwhile, Didihat Congress candidate demanded stern action against the culprits, saying they had tarnished the image of the Indian Army.

