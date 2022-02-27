Left Menu

PAGD's white paper desperate attempt to regain lost power in J-K: BJP leader Rana

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 22:22 IST
Terming the PAGD's white paper on Jammu and Kashmir a “bunch of lies by a bunch of dynasts”, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Sunday cautioned against attempts of creating an atmosphere of paranoia to regain lost power by indulging in “falsehood” and “misrepresentation of facts”.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) had on Saturday released the white paper titled 'Betrayal' on Jammu and Kashmir post-abrogation of its special status in August, 2019.

The alliance had asked the Centre to go for a dispassionate appraisal of its decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, claiming that such an exercise would lead to the realisation of gross violation of the constitution and betrayal of the people.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Akhnoor, Rana said, “On the face of rejection by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the limited company of dynasts under the umbrella of PAGD is unsuccessfully trying to whip up passions to attain relevance in Kashmir politics.'' “The temporary provision granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir had to go for being an obstacle to the rights of dalits, women and tribals in particular,” he said.

The BJP leader also questioned the timing of the release of the white paper, saying it took the alliance 19 months to frame up a response to the August 2019 developments.

While recalling the assurances held out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in parliament about Jammu and Kashmir ushering a new phase of development, progress and prosperity post August 2019 political developments, Rana said the interests of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir region will be safeguarded at all costs.

He also exuded confidence that democracy will touch a new zenith in Jammu and Kashmir with the holding of elections and people stamping the government of their choice.

PTI TAS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

