Following are the top stories at 10.20 pm: ELN20 POLLS-UP-PM LD VARANASI Will serve Varanasi till dying day: Modi; says felt happy when people 'prayed' for his death Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it will be a privilege to serve people of Varanasi till his dying day, alluding to a remark by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav that people come to the city in their final days.

DEL38 AVI-AI-5THLD UKRAINE 2nd day of evacuation: Air India's three more flights bring back 688 Indians from Ukraine New Delhi: As many as 688 Indian nationals returned here on Sunday from strife-torn Ukraine on board three Air India evacuation flights from Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest.

DEL54 UKRAINE-PM MEETING PM Modi holds high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday, official sources said.

DEL53 UKRAINE-INDIA-LD EVACUATION Three more flights bring back 688 Indians from Ukraine, Govt says taking steps to ensure return of all stranded citizens New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: India on Sunday evacuated as many as 688 more nationals from war-hit Ukraine on three Air India flights and said it was in touch with the other countries in that region to ensure the return of all its stranded citizens as concerns mounted over their safety. ELN22 POLLS-UP-6THLD VOTING Around 55 per cent voting recorded in 5th phase of UP elections Lucknow: Around 55 per cent polling was recorded on Sunday in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls for 61 seats spread across 12 districts.

DEL28 POLLS-UP-PM-LD BASTI Govt working tirelessly to bring back Indians stuck in Ukraine: PM Modi Basti (UP): Asserting that in difficult times India has given priority to the lives of its natives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government is working tirelessly to bring back all citizens stuck in Ukraine.

DEL32 VACCINE-COVOVAX-TRIAL SII seeks permission for phase-3 study of Covid vaccine Covovax as booster dose in adults New Delhi: Serum Institute of India has sought permission from India's drug regulator to conduct a phase-3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine Covovax as a booster dose in adults, official sources said on Sunday DEL34 PM-LD LANGUAGES Speak mother tongue with pride, says PM Modi; praises Tanzanian siblings Kili Paul and Neema New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon youngsters to make videos of famous Indian songs in different languages that will not only make them popular but also showcase the country's diversity to the new generation.

CAL19 AS-PRESIDENT-2NDLD KAZIRANGA President calls for wildlife conservation efforts as he concludes Assam trip Kaziranga (Assam): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday urged the people and the Government of Assam to work towards wildlife conservation as he concluded his three-day visit to this Northeastern state. CAL21 WB-LD ALL CIVIC-POLLS Violence, malpractices mar Bengal civic polls, BJP calls for Bengal Bandh Kolkata: Cases of violence and malpractices marred elections to 107 municipalities across West Bengal on Sunday even as a voter turnout of around 76.51 per cent was recorded till 5 PM, election officials said.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES Active COVID-19 cases dip to 1,11,472 New Delhi: With 10,273 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,16,117, while the active cases dipped to 1,11,472, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL15 NADDA-TWITTER LD HACK BJP president Nadda's account hacked, tweets on Ukraine crisis, crypto currency posted New Delhi: Multiple tweets were posted from BJP president J P Nadda's account on the Ukraine crisis and also on crypto currency issues on Sunday, in another case of hacking of a prominent public figure's Twitter account. LEGAL LGD4 SC-TELECOM-CONSUMER FORUM Mobile phone users can approach consumer forum for deficiency in service: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court has held that an individual facing any deficiency in telecom services can approach consumer forums directly with his complaint against the company.

BUSINESS DEL45 BIZ-LD-ROAD-ACCIDENT-COMPENSATION Govt notifies 8-fold increase in solatium for death in hit-&-run case New Delhi: The compensation to the kin of hit-and-run victims will be increased sharply by eight-fold to Rs 2 lakh in case of death from April 1, according to a notification by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry.

FOREIGN FGN91 RUSSIA- UKRAINE-5THLD INVASION Russians advance on Ukraine's ports, meet resistance in city Kyiv: Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's south Sunday, advances that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere in the country. (AP) FGN93 RUSSIA-UKRAINE-3RDLD NUCLEAR Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions Kyiv: In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.

