CM Gehlot writes to PM Modi for speedy return of students from Ukraine

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the speedy and safe return of students stuck in Ukraine. Gehlot urged the prime minister that the Centre should immediately contact the government of Ukraine to bring back the students to India.

Referring to his conversation with Ajay Singh, an Indian student living in Ukraine, the chief minister informed Modi that Indian students are not getting a safe route to Romania and Poland. He said state government officials are receiving messages from the students and their families living there that a large number of them had gathered at the Romanian border and were unable to find a way forward from there. Gehlot told the PM that the students are facing extreme cold conditions on the Romanian border. Due to the current situation in Ukraine, children and their parents living in India are going through mental stress. To solve this problem, state government officials are in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs and these students, Gehlot said. The chief minister urged PM Modi to approach the Ukrainian government for a safe passage to Poland and Romania.

Gehlot has also written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, drawing his attention to these problems.

