Hungary to stay out of Ukraine-Russia conflict, Orban says
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 27-02-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 22:47 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's interest is to stay out of the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday, reiterating that Hungary would not send weapons to neighbouring Ukraine but would help all refugees from there.
Orban told state television that his government would focus on Hungary's interests and make decisions that "allow us to stay out of this conflict and also that there should not be sanctions for which we have to pay the price in the end, even if we stay out of the conflict".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- Ukraine
- Viktor Orban
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-EU top court paves way to cut billions to Poland and Hungary
EU can withhold funds from Hungary, Poland, top court rules
Poland, Hungary turning more authoritarian, rights group says
EU court ruling shows Brussels "abusing its power", Hungary justice minister says
Hungary ready to take care of potential refugees from Ukraine if needed -govt