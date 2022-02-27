Left Menu

Hungary to stay out of Ukraine-Russia conflict, Orban says

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 27-02-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 22:47 IST
Hungary's interest is to stay out of the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday, reiterating that Hungary would not send weapons to neighbouring Ukraine but would help all refugees from there.

Orban told state television that his government would focus on Hungary's interests and make decisions that "allow us to stay out of this conflict and also that there should not be sanctions for which we have to pay the price in the end, even if we stay out of the conflict".

