White House calls on China to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 23:43 IST
The White House called on China to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday as Moscow's onslaught against its neighbor continued and Russian President Vladimir Putin put nuclear forces on high alert.

"This is not a time to stand on the sidelines. This is a time to be vocal and condemn the actions of President Putin and Russia invading a sovereign country," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in an interview with MSNBC.

