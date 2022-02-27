Left Menu

Maha CM reiterates demand to accord 'classical' language status for Marathi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday once again raised the demand to accord the classical language status to Marathi.Speaking virtually at an event to mark the Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, Thackeray said the glory of Marathi needs to be celebrated throughout the year.We are descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and it is up to us to decide how we carry forward his legacy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 23:51 IST
Maha CM reiterates demand to accord 'classical' language status for Marathi
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday once again raised the demand to accord the ''classical'' language status to Marathi.

Speaking virtually at an event to mark the Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, Thackeray said the glory of Marathi needs to be celebrated throughout the year.

''We are descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and it is up to us to decide how we carry forward his legacy. Mother tongue is the best gift from one's mother and it is necessary to make it glorious. Conservation of the Marathi language is our responsibility. We have to speak the language and take pride in it,'' he said.

Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai recently met Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy with the demand to accord the classical language status to Marathi. The Maharashtra government had dispatched 6,000 postcards, in addition to 1.2 lakh postcards sent earlier, to President Ram Nath Kovind for this demand.

In 2020, the Maharashtra legislature had passed a unanimous resolution recommending to the Centre to accord the "classical language" status to Marathi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

 Australia
4
Germany to hike defense spending, Scholz says in further policy shift

Germany to hike defense spending, Scholz says in further policy shift

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022