Cong expels candidate hours before Manipur assembly polls begin

Hours before the Manipur assembly polls get underway, Congress on Sunday night expelled its candidate for Wangoi AC, Salam Joy Singh, from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect on disciplinary grounds.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee working president T Mangibabu Singh on Sunday evening issued an order to this effect.

As per the order, Congress found ''prima facie evidence'' against Singh for breach of “disciplinary rules”. The first phase of assembly elections in Manipur begins at 7 am on Monday in 38 constituencies spread across five districts.

Meanwhile, police Sunday said a Janata Dal (United) candidate was shot at by unidentified assailants on Saturday night while he was inspecting polling stations at Naharup Makhapat area in Manipur's Imphal East district.

Wahengbam Rojit Singh (42), a nominee for the Khetrigao seat, was injured in the attack that took place around 11.30 pm, police sources said.

His condition is critical but out of danger, a doctor at the private hospital where is undergoing treatment, said.

Further investigation is underway.

