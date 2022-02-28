Left Menu

Cong expels candidate hours before Manipur assembly polls begin

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 28-02-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 00:23 IST
Cong expels candidate hours before Manipur assembly polls begin
  • Country:
  • India

Hours before the Manipur assembly polls get underway, Congress on Sunday night expelled its candidate for Wangoi AC, Salam Joy Singh, from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect on disciplinary grounds.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee working president T Mangibabu Singh on Sunday evening issued an order to this effect.

As per the order, Congress found ''prima facie evidence'' against Singh for breach of “disciplinary rules”. The first phase of assembly elections in Manipur begins at 7 am on Monday in 38 constituencies spread across five districts.

Meanwhile, police Sunday said a Janata Dal (United) candidate was shot at by unidentified assailants on Saturday night while he was inspecting polling stations at Naharup Makhapat area in Manipur's Imphal East district.

Wahengbam Rojit Singh (42), a nominee for the Khetrigao seat, was injured in the attack that took place around 11.30 pm, police sources said.

His condition is critical but out of danger, a doctor at the private hospital where is undergoing treatment, said.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022