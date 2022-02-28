Belgium to send machine guns and grenade launches to help Ukraine, Zelenskiy says
Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 00:24 IST
Ukraine will receive 3,000 machine guns and 200 anti-tank grenade launchers from Belgium, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a tweet on Sunday.
Ukraine has called on Western allies for weaponry and financial support as it fights to repel a large-scale Russian invasion.
