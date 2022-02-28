UK announces 40 million pounds in further humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Left Menu

Britain said on Sunday it would send Ukraine a further 40 million pounds ($53 million) in humanitarian aid and confirmed that any person settled in Britain would be able to bring their Ukrainian immediate family members to join them. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under fire for not making it easier for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their country to arrive in Britain, with opposition lawmakers pointing to a now deleted tweet from a junior minister saying they could apply for jobs picking fruit. "The UK will not turn our backs in Ukraine’s hour of need.

"The UK will not turn our backs in Ukraine’s hour of need. We are providing all the economic and military support we can to help those Ukrainians risking everything to protect their country," Johnson said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7495 pounds)

