UK PM Johnson doubts sincerity of Putin in Ukraine talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he doubted Russian President Vladimir Putin's sincerity over entering talks with Ukraine, but that he agreed all avenues should be tried to end the conflict. "If he (Putin) wants to stop, if he wants to withdraw, if he wants to negotiate that's very good news.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-02-2022 02:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 02:40 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he doubted Russian President Vladimir Putin's sincerity over entering talks with Ukraine, but that he agreed all avenues should be tried to end the conflict.

"If he (Putin) wants to stop, if he wants to withdraw, if he wants to negotiate that's very good news. I have my doubts ... There is nothing I've seen so far in his behaviour that leads me to think that he could possibly be sincere," Johnson told reporters. "But if he is, then we should pursue every avenue."

