Next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine: Zelenskiy tells UK's Johnson

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 05:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 05:18 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Sunday that the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine, the spokesperson said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

