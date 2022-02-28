Next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine: Zelenskiy tells UK's Johnson
Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 05:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 05:18 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Sunday that the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine, the spokesperson said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
If West fails to defend Ukraine's sovereignty, shock will echo around world, including Taiwan: Boris Johnson
UK to impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin: PM Boris Johnson.
UK, allies will respond decisively, says Boris Johnson after Putin announces military action in Ukraine
UK will sanction Putin 'imminently', Boris Johnson tells NATO
UK will sanction Putin 'imminently', PM Boris Johnson tells NATO