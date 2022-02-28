Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump condemns Russia invasion; hints again at 2024 presidential run

Former President Donald Trump condemned on Saturday Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said he was praying for Ukrainians, switching tone from his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week. Trump's remarks at the CPAC conservative gathering in Florida came hours after the United States and allies announced sweeping new sanctions that would kick some Russian banks off the main global payments systems and limit the ability of Russia's central bank to support the rouble.

U.S. senator says Republicans only deserve to govern if they adopt his agenda

A prominent Senate Republican said on Saturday that his party would not deserve to govern after November's midterm elections unless it was willing to adopt his controversial agenda that has rankled some Republicans and drawn attacks from Democrats. Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told an audience of conservatives in Orlando, Florida, that his 11-point "Rescue America" plan is needed to preserve the country against what he described as an onslaught of "woke" policies from the left.

U.S. Democrats stockpile lawyers, money to fight Republican voting laws

Democrats are gearing up to spend record sums on lawyers, advertising and other protect-the-vote efforts before the 2022 midterm elections, hoping to stave off Republican efforts they believe will choke off access to the ballot box. Worried that a spate of more restrictive voting laws adopted by Republican-controlled states will keep Democrats from registering their votes, donors big and small are filling their party's coffers.

Exxon Texas refinery lockout to end on March 7

Exxon Mobil Corp said a 10-month lockout of union workers at a southeast Texas refinery would end on March 7 following acceptance of a return-to-work agreement on Saturday. "Employees will return to work beginning March 7, 2022, with their exact date of return depending on their normally scheduled shift," the company said in a message to employees on Saturday afternoon.

U.S. Capitol barricades return as truckers head to Washington

Federal authorities are reinstalling fencing around the U.S. Capitol as Washington prepares for planned trucker protests inspired by demonstrations in Canada against COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions, police said on Sunday. Authorities were taking the step to protect President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech scheduled for Tuesday and to "prevent any disruption to the important work of Congress," U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said.

Biden administration to push congress for $6.4 billion in aid to Ukraine - Schumer

The Biden Administration will ask Congress for $6.4 billion dollars in economic and military aid to help Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday. Schumer said the request would be added to a spending bill expected to reach the Senate floor next week.

New York will end statewide school mask mandate on March 2 - governor

New York state will end its mask mandate for schools and childcare facilities on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul said, citing a steep drop in COVID-19 cases. "It wasn't always easy, but students, educators and parents stepped up to fight this pandemic," Hochul tweeted on Sunday. "We've reached this exciting milestone because of your hard work."

Trump wins CPAC conservative meeting's 2024 presidential straw poll

Some 59% of attendees at the CPAC conservative conference in Florida want former Republican President Donald Trump to be the party's 2024 presidential candidate, according to a straw poll released on Sunday. Underscoring the unparalleled sway Trump enjoys over the Republican base, his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, garnered 28% of votes at the Conservative Political Action Conference gathering in Orlando.

Biden picks Ketanji Brown Jackson as historic U.S. Supreme Court nominee

President Joe Biden on Friday nominated federal appellate judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, saying it was time for America's top judicial body to reflect "the full talents and greatness of our nation." Biden picked Jackson, 51, for a lifetime job on the high court to succeed retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, setting up a confirmation battle in the closely divided Senate. Jackson's nomination fulfills a campaign promise Biden made two years ago to the day to deliver the historic appointment.

