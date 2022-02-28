PM Modi pays homage to Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary, saying the former prime minister made extensive efforts to make India more prosperous.Born in 1896 in Valsad, then part of the state of Bombay and now in Gujarat, Desai was the first non-Congress prime minister of the country.He Morarji Desai is widely respected for his monumental contribution to nation building.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary, saying the former prime minister made extensive efforts to make India more prosperous.
Born in 1896 in Valsad, then part of the state of Bombay and now in Gujarat, Desai was the first non-Congress prime minister of the country.
''He (Morarji Desai) is widely respected for his monumental contribution to nation building. He made extensive efforts to make India more prosperous. He always emphasised on probity in public life,'' Modi said in a tweet.
