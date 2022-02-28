Biden to discuss Russia's Ukraine attack with allies on Monday -White House
Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 08:41 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will host a call with allies and partners Monday morning at 11:15 a.m. ET (16:15 GMT) to discuss the latest developments regarding Russia's attack on Ukraine and to coordinate a united response, according to the White House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Joe Biden
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine
UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls on China to speak up for Ukraine
Mexico says U.S. suspends avocado shipments from Michoacan state
WRAPUP 10-Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response
Mexico says U.S. suspends avocado shipments from key state, flags security risk