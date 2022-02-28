UP Polls: Akhilesh's remarks against Yogi against political dignity, says BJP MP

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh Yadav on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his comment on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during campaigning, saying that such language is against political dignity. Speaking with ANI, the BJP MP said that the SP chief's language is contrary to the dignity, respect and etiquette of the 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh.

"Uttar Pradesh is the birthplace of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna. He should remember it. It is a holy land and it is not proper to use such a language at holy land with such poor type of political terminology," he said while adding that Akhilesh should learn common etiquette of what words to use during campaigning for polls. Further, Harnath Singh Yadav claimed that the SP chief and his party will badly lose the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and that's why his language is going from bad to worse.

Recently, during campaigning, the SP chief had taken a jibe at the Chief Minister regarding the bull and his pet dog 'Gullu'. "At this time, the animals left by Baba ji are troubling the farmers a lot, but they do not understand whether Baba ji's favourite animal is bull or Gullu?" he had said.

Polling for the fifth phase of the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh concluded yesterday. Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

