J'khand Assembly witnesses uproarious scenes as BJP demands Marandi's appointment as oppn leader

The Jharkhand Assembly on Monday witnessed uproarious scenes as BJP legislators demanded appointment of Babulal Marandi as the leader of the opposition in the House.

The saffron party members also alleged that Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato has not taken any decision on the issue at the behest of the JMM-led government even after the election of Marandi as the BJP's legislative party leader in 2020. Before beginning of the proceedings on the second day of the budget session, the BJP MLAs demonstrated outside the assembly premises to press their demand and held placards saying ''stop murder of the democracy'' and ''restore dignity of House''. The Assembly Speaker, however, said the last hearing on the issue took place on February 10 and a decision will be taken soon.

Marandi, the former chief minister, floated the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and won on a ticket of his party in the 2019 elections.

Later, he merged his party with the BJP but he has not been recognised as a saffron party legislator by the Speaker.

The Assembly has been functioning without the leader of the opposition.

A delegation of BJP leaders had on Sunday met Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and submitted a memorandum, seeking his intervention for appointment of Marandi as the leader of the opposition in the 81-member state Assembly.

Marandi was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in 2020.

The delegation led by saffron camp's state president Deepak Prakash had told the governor that the Rajdhanwar legislator has not been accorded the status of the leader of the opposition even after two years of his election as the BJP legislative party leader.

The saffron party has 25 members, excluding Marandi. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD has a combined strength of 47 in the House.

Despite the BJP members' agitation, the Question Hour in the House took place.

The ongoing budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly that started on February 25 will continue till March 25.

