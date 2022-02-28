Russia to retaliate against sanctions on aviation industry, Kremlin says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:44 IST
Moscow will retaliate against Western sanctions targeting Russia's aviation industry over the invasion of Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"The guiding principle will be reciprocity, and our own interests will be at the forefront of that," he told reporters on a conference call.
