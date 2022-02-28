Left Menu

7 booked for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at public meeting in UP's Prayagraj

The police have lodged an FIR against seven people for allegedly raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans during a public meeting at the Handia assembly constituency here, officials said on Monday. Taking cognizance of a video of a public meeting in which some people were seen shouting such slogans, the police identified them men and lodged an FIR, Handias Circle Officer Dr Bhim Kumar Gautam.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:48 IST
7 booked for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at public meeting in UP's Prayagraj
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The police have lodged an FIR against seven people for allegedly raising ''Pakistan Zindabad'' slogans during a public meeting at the Handia assembly constituency here, officials said on Monday. The police said prima facie, it appeared to be a public meeting of the Samajwadi Party. However, the party candidate is not visible in the video, they said. Taking cognizance of a video of a public meeting in which some people were seen shouting such slogans, the police identified the men and lodged an FIR, Handia's Circle Officer Dr. Bhim Kumar Gautam. The people who have been identified could not be arrested as voting was underway on Sunday.

They will be arrested soon, he said. SP candidate from Handia assembly seat, Hakim Lal Bind, alleged that the video has been released after ''being dubbed by the people from the BJP'' with a motive of making the election ''Hindu vs Muslim''. He said the police should have checked the veracity of the video before registering a report. The party is getting this video investigated at its level. ''Nowhere in any of my meetings were such slogans raised," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022