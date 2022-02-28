PM Modi cites 'international challenges', says need to make India strong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed that India must be made strong in view of emerging international challenges that were affecting every citizen of the world.

Addressing a poll rally in Maharajganj, PM Modi said being a big state, Uttar Pradesh has a great responsibility in making India powerful.

He said the Centre has launched a ''vibrant village'' scheme to speed up economic development in the country's bordering areas. ''The world is going through many challenges at this time, and no one can remain untouched by these situations. It affects every citizen of the world in one way or the other. ''In such a situation, the biggest need of the hour is a strong India. From agriculture to military, from sea to space, India has to become powerful in every field. Therefore, being such a big state of the country, UP has the biggest responsibility,'' he said.

Talking about the Union government's new initiative in the bordering areas, he said today, a network of roads is being laid at the Nepal border and the main roads are being converted into four-lane roads and highways. After the construction of an international airport in Kushinagar, the number of tourists visiting here has increased, he said. ''In this budget, a special plan has been made for the development of the last villages located adjacent to our borders. And we not only made promises, we also made provisions of funds for it. We have named it as vibrant village,'' Modi said.

Maharajganj is located on the border of Nepal.

Maharajganj and adjoining areas will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3. Hitting out rivals over their criticism of the Covid vaccine, PM Modi said ''dynasts'' never miss a chance to dent the country's self-confidence. He said they (rivals) always cared for the interest of their family but the BJP government has worked for the poor by providing them health insurance and electricity. Without naming Samajwadi Party, Modi said, ''These 'ghor pariwarvadi' (staunch dynasts) can never make India capable nor can they make UP empowered. In this COVID-19 pandemic, you have seen how these people have spared no effort to hurt India's self-confidence by talking negative about vaccines.'' Every Indian, including these dynasts, should feel proud of the Covid vaccine, which has been made in India. ''They tried to instigate the poor (people) against the vaccine. Even the major countries in the world are lagging much behind India in terms of vaccination. Today, India has administered 175 crore vaccine doses free of cost,'' he said.

He went on to say, ''This is the strength of self-reliant and powerful India. But, these dynasts do not want to see India (as a) powerful (nation), and they keep on putting some obstruction or the other. ''Hence, they have to be defeated once again in this election. I have come today to tell you that you have to remain alert of these dynasts. The districts, which the dynasts have pushed back more, the more we are working hard for their development,'' he said.

Sharpening his attack, Modi gave several examples to highlight how dynasts cared only for their family interests whereas for the BJP, welfare of the poor and deprived was supreme.

''If these dynasts have to come and go somewhere, they have big vehicles, and with the blink of an eye, they can fly. But, the poor have to live on the ground. To make the journey of the poor and middle-class comfortable, we have made roads, built expressways, and modern trains are being run. ''For the farmers, a special Kisan Rail has been run so that they can reach other cities to sell their produce,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)