Rahul Gandhi releases TN CM Stalin's autobiography
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-02-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday released DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's autobiography, titled 'Ungalil Oruvan,' (One Among You) here.
Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP, released the book in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.
The first copy of the book was received by senior DMK leader and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan.
