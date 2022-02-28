Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi releases TN CM Stalin's autobiography

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-02-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:50 IST
Rahul Gandhi releases TN CM Stalin's autobiography
Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday released DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's autobiography, titled 'Ungalil Oruvan,' (One Among You) here.

Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP, released the book in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

The first copy of the book was received by senior DMK leader and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022