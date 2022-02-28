Left Menu

G7 leaders to hold call on Monday with NATO and EU chiefs -Italy

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-02-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 17:56 IST
G7 leaders to hold call on Monday with NATO and EU chiefs -Italy
  • Country:
  • Italy

Leaders from the Group of Seven major industrialised nations will hold a call at 1615 GMT on Monday with the secretary general of NATO, European Union chiefs and the leaders of Romania and Poland, Italy said.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said in a statement that the leaders of Italy, France and German, along with the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, would hold a subsequent call at 1930 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022