Slovenia's PM Jansa supports speedier EU membership process for Ukraine

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa on Monday expressed "full support" for a speedier European Union membership procedure for Ukraine, responding to a call for support by his Ukranian counterpart. "You have our full support," tweeted Jansa, who along with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called last week on the European Council to take "quick and courageous decisions" to admit Ukraine into the EU.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala was also cited as saying that it was necessary to give a clear signal that Ukraine was welcome in Europe's community of democratic countries.

