UP polls: Only BJP has power to make a poor an MLA, says Nadda

The BJP candidate from Machhali Shahar in Uttar Pradesh only had Rs 3,000 in his bank account, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday emphasizing that only BJP has the power to make a poor man an MLA. Addressing a rally in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, Nadda said, "I was in Machhlishahr, discussing about the candidate there. You will be surprised to know that one of our workers is contesting elections, he had only Rs 3,000 in his account. It is the BJP that has the power to make a poor man an MLA."

Hailing the leadership of NDA, he said, "We can say with certainty that NDA is another name for development work. Another name for the development of UP is BJP, Nishad Party, and Apna Dal." The election in the state, he said is not about making sending someone to the assembly or making anyone an MLA but it is about taking Uttar Pradesh on the path of "strong and new development."

Listing the development works done under the incumbent BJP government, Nadda said, "No village left in UP where people defecate in the open." "BJP provided a dignified life to women," he added praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We work for the women and the poor welfare," the BJP chief said. He also said, "Till 2014 only 15 (government) medical colleges, while today we have 69 medical colleges (in the state). This means that the state is producing every year 100 MBBS doctors, 100 paramedics, and 100 nurses."

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Nadda said BJP deposited Rs 500 for three months in the accounts of 20 crore women of the state. Nadda, who is a star campaigner of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, has held several rallies in the state to garner votes of the party's candidates.

The seven phased Assembly elections in the state commenced on February 10. The first five phases of the elections are complete. In the sixth phase, which is due on March 3, polling will be held in 57 assembly seats across 10 districts. The seventh and final phase of the election will be held on March 7 and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

