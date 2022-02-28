Left Menu

Submitted 'evidence' to PMO on misuse of power by Central agencies: Sanjay Raut, says 'game has begun'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said he had submitted evidence to the Prime Ministers Office PMO on how Central agencies are misusing powers selectively against few persons and how some officials are engaged in extortion and blackmailing through agents.Game has just begun

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:26 IST
Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said he had submitted ''evidence'' to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on how Central agencies are misusing powers ''selectively'' against few persons and how some officials are engaged in "extortion and blackmailing" through agents.

"Game has just begun! Today submit pieces of evidence to @PMOIndia of hw Central Agencies r missing powers selectively angst a few. Submit proofs on hw sm officials r indulged in extortion& blackmailing thru 'Vasuli agents'. Wil address a PC very soon to share more details. Watch this space!" Raut tweeted.

The Shiv Sena MP had in the past alleged that the Central agencies were being misused against political opponents of BJP. The Rajya Sabha MP had alleged that "certain people'' had asked him to assist in toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra so that the state could be forced into mid-term elections.

He had also claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other central agencies were being used with the ''oblique motive'' of toppling democratically elected governments.

In a press conference, Raut had accused the ED of threatening people who had sold land to him and his family about 17 years ago and in 2012-13, and forcing them (the sellers) into issuing statements against him.

The Shiv Sena leader had also said the decorators and other vendors roped in for his daughter's wedding function were also being "intimidated and threatened to extract statements" saying they had received Rs 50 lakh cash from him.

Raut had alleged that the decorator was probed "at gunpoint."

