PM Modi calls another high-level meeting on Ukraine situation

Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh will be going as special envoys of India, government sources had earlier said.Scindia will take care of evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova while Rijiju will go to Slovakia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening called a second high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis after it was decided in an earlier meeting to send four Union ministers to the neighbouring countries of the war-hit nation to coordinate efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded there.

Modi had chaired a meeting on Sunday evening as well and had asserted that the safety and evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, attacked by Russia, is a top priority for his government. Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh will be going as ''special envoys'' of India, government sources had earlier said.

Scindia will take care of evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova while Rijiju will go to Slovakia. Puri will go to Hungary while Singh will be in Poland to manage the evacuation of Indians who have come from Ukraine through land borders.

