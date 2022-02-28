Left Menu

Assam govt declares paid holiday on March 7 in Majuli for byelections

The state government has declared a holiday in all factories, plantations including tea plantations, shops and commercial establishments, places of public entertainment or amusements, contractors establishments, firms, industries, workshops, banks, commercial and business establishments among others.Three candidates are in the fray - ruling BJPs Bhuban Gam, opposition AJPs nominee Chittaranjan Basumatary and Bhaity Richong of the SUCIC.

Assam govt declares paid holiday on March 7 in Majuli for byelections
The Assam government has declared a paid holiday within the jurisdiction of Majuli (Scheduled Tribe) constituency on March seven to enable all voters to exercise their franchise in the byelections scheduled on that day, an official release said on Monday. The state government has declared a holiday in all factories, plantations (including tea plantations), shops and commercial establishments, places of public entertainment or amusements, contractors establishments, firms, industries, workshops, banks, commercial and business establishments among others.

Three candidates are in the fray - ruling BJP's Bhuban Gam, opposition AJP's nominee Chittaranjan Basumatary and Bhaity Richong of the SUCI(C). The Congress had decided not to contest but to leave the seat for AJP in a bid to unite the anti-BJP forces. The election to the constituency was necessitated following the resignation of Union Minister for Shipping, Ports and Aysuh Sarbananda Sonowal who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on September 27. The former chief minister was elected to the state legislative assembly from Majuli constituency for two consecutive terms in 2016 and 2021 and it was during his tenure that the world's largest river island was upgraded to a district.

